OH Really? to Explore Akron's Irish Roots
You voted, and now the next edition of "OH Really?" will take a trip to what was once known as "Old Dublin" in Akron.
Attorney Chris Esker -- who is proudly one-quarter Irish – asked, “What was Old Dublin? And why was it essentially forgotten and bulldozed by the late 19th century?”
He became curious after seeing a mention of the area in a Facebook post on the city's history. Having no idea what "Old Dublin" was, he researched and found a "compelling and awful" history of the spot near downtown.
Esker and I will be taking a time trip over two centuries to learn more and bring you the story on WKSU's "OH Really?"
