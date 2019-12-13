© 2020 WKSU
Community
OH Really?
WKSU is looking for the answers to the questions you have about Ohio in a project we call "OH Really?" It's an initiative that makes you part of the news gathering process.

OH Really? to Explore Akron's Irish Roots

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 13, 2019 at 12:07 PM EST
photo of Akron, 1874
ONLINE MAP ROOM, SUMMIT MEMORY
By 1874, Old Dublin was already forgotten -- replaced by an oil refinery.

You voted, and now the next edition of "OH Really?" will take a trip to what was once known as "Old Dublin" in Akron.

Attorney Chris Esker -- who is proudly one-quarter Irish – asked, “What was Old Dublin? And why was it essentially forgotten and bulldozed by the late 19th century?”

He became curious after seeing a mention of the area in a Facebook post on the city's history.  Having no idea what "Old Dublin" was, he researched and found a "compelling and awful" history of the spot near downtown.

Esker and I will be taking a time trip over two centuries to learn more and bring you the story on WKSU's "OH Really?"

Do you have a question for OH Really? We'd love to hear from you.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
