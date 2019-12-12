Cedar Point Unveils Plans for New Attractions As 150th Anniversary Nears

Cedar Point has big plans for new attractions and features coming in 2020, when the Sandusky, Ohio-based amusement park will celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Starting in February, the park will give away 150 special tickets that grant free admission and parking, along with three guests, beginning on the 150th anniversary -- and lasting their entire lives.

Guests can enter a contest for a "Ticket of a Lifetime," and winners will be chosen throughout the year.

The celebration will include a new boat ride, Snake River Expedition, as well as nighttime, performance-filled parades running from June 12 through August 16 that pay tribute to the park's history.

Also among new plans are a variety of food options: French Quarter Confections, with fudge, cotton candy and funnel cakes; The Mac Shack, where park-goers can create their own macaroni and cheese bowl; the C.P. Juice Co., with a new take on slushie drinks and smoothies; and others.