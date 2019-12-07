© 2020 WKSU
Community
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Researching How to Build a Better Level 1 Trauma Center

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published December 7, 2019 at 7:01 AM EST
Dr. Sara Bayramzadeh, Coordinator of Kent State University's Healthcare Design Program in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design, is leading a cross-disciplinary team that received a grant to conduct research into level 1 trauma centers.  With participants from across the University, and with research partners including Cleveland Clinic - Akron General, Dr. Bayramzadeh is beginning a deep look at how to make that place to where the most critical emergencies come, operate even better.   

Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
