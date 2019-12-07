Researching How to Build a Better Level 1 Trauma Center

Dr. Sara Bayramzadeh, Coordinator of Kent State University's Healthcare Design Program in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design, is leading a cross-disciplinary team that received a grant to conduct research into level 1 trauma centers. With participants from across the University, and with research partners including Cleveland Clinic - Akron General, Dr. Bayramzadeh is beginning a deep look at how to make that place to where the most critical emergencies come, operate even better.