Federal Grant to Fund Housing Assistance in Summit County

The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority says more than 20,000 families are waiting for housing assistance. A federal grant will allow it to help some of those most in need.

The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) is calling the project the Mainstream Voucher Program.

AMHA has about 4,000 families with disabilities who could benefit from the program. But the half million dollar grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will only fund help for 80 families.

AMHA Executive Director Brian Gage says it’s a start. "We’re hoping that that will grow over time, that more funds will become available for the program and that we can apply to expand the program even further."

Gage says that some of these families may already be homeless and that the program will make a big difference for them.

In the coming weeks, AMHA will be reaching out to families who may be eligible.