Highway Patrol: 15 Killed On Ohio Roads Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Ohio's State Highway Patrol says early data shows 15 people were killed on the state's roadways over this year's Thanksgiving holiday period.

The patrol says the 15 were killed in 13 crashes. The reporting period was from 12 a.m. Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The patrol says seven people were killed in seven crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday period in 2018.

The 2019 statistics will be finalized later.

Of the 15 fatalities reported, two were pedestrians and two weren't wearing a seat belt. Two of the deaths also involved impaired driving.

