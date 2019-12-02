Akron Leaders Lay Out 5-Year Strategic Plan to Improve Equitable Growth

The city of Akron has had a goal to increase its population and now has a plan to make that happen. The five year plan focuses on equitable growth that benefits all residents.

Deputy Mayor James Hardy says part of the plan involving downtown redevelopment is already well underway.

He says efforts to increase economic opportunity through Elevate Akron are also going well.

The plan also calls for trying to improve the housing market in areas to increase overall population in the city. "We want to expand our efforts in making our neighborhoods the most livable walkable that they can possibly be and safe," Hardy said.

Hardy says they’re also working to improve collaboration that can lead further innovation in the city. He says all projects should be underway or nearly complete by 2024.

