Morning Headlines: Garrett's NFL Suspension Upheld; Rock Hall Opens Largest Exhibit in its History

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Nov. 22:

Garrett's NFL suspension upheld

An appeals officer denied Browns player Myles Garrett's plea to have his indefinite suspension reduced yesterday. Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs — if Cleveland qualifies — for pulling off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him in the head with it in the closing seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win last week. ESPN reported Garrett told the league that Rudolph used a racial slur just before the brawl erupted. Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Rudolph “vehemently denies” the report. Rudolph had been scheduled to speak to reporters after practice but declined shortly after the report surfaced.

Rock Hall opens largest exhibit in its history

Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to open its largest exhibit in the museum's history Friday. The exhibit "Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll" originally opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York earlier this year where it garnered more than 600,000 visitors. The exhibit offers a rare, in-depth look at the artists and instruments that made many hit songs possible. It's the only time the iconic instruments will be seen together in one massive collection. For some pieces, it'll be the first time they are ever on display. It'll occupy four floors of the Rock Hall with items ranging from Bruce Springsteen's iconic guitar to Prince's costumes.

Akron Main Street construction to continue through the winter

The $31 million Main Street project in Akron won't be finished by Christmas as some had hoped. The Beacon Journal reports city officials expect two-way traffic to resume in June. Workers will lay down the bottom layers of ashphalt this week before the weather gets cold, but the top layer won't happen until spring. Northbound lanes will be open along Main Street as workers begin construction of the east side of the road in January. The new Main Street will be downsized to three lanes — one lane going each direction and a middle turning lane.

Akron police officer resigned after Title IX complaint

An Akron police officer has quietly resigned after a University of Akron student filed a Title IX complaint against the department. The Beacon Journal reports the student alleges officer Joseph Horak inappropriately touched her during a ride along in October. The student claims Horak pulled his police cruiser to the side of the road and insisted the student to get out so he could show her how suspects are patted down. The complaint was filed three days after the ride along. Horak resigned two weeks later.

Canton school district sues to stop residents from changing districts

A Canton school board is heading back to federal court to stop a state law that allows residents to easily change their assigned school district. The Plain Local school board's counsel filed a lawsuit Wednesday. The Ohio code allows residents in certain townships to transfer to an adjoining school district if enough voters pass the measure on an election ballot, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The law took effect last month and since then two residents have filed petitions to transfer out of Plain Local. Leaders believe the law is unconstitutional and could potentially lead to increased segregation and racial divides.

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Cincinnati school

A shooting near a high school outside of Cincinnati killed one man and wounded another Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the shooter was around 18 or 19 years old and didn't attend Northwest High School. The man drove off after being shot and was found by officers. He died at the scene. Two suspects have been arrested and a gun recovered. Police said there is no connection between the shooting and the school.The other male, whose name and age weren’t released, was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital.