Morning Headlines: AG William Barr to Visit Cleveland; UAW President Resigns Amid GM Lawsuit

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Nov. 21:

Attorney General William Barr to visit Cleveland;

UAW president resigns amid GM lawsuit;

ACLU releases Tamir Rice Safety Handbook;

Akron man arrested for allegedly reporting bomb;

Akron Schools partners with Cleveland Browns;

TimkenSteel to close Houston plant;

Friend of Dayton gunman pleads guilty to unrelated charges;

Attorney General William Barr to visit Cleveland

Attorney General William Barr will visit Cleveland police Thursday to take part in a roundtable discussion. Cleveland.com reports Barr is expected to make a few public remarks to reporters before the discussion. The last time an attorney general visited Cleveland was last year when Jeff Sessions talked about the war on drugs. Barr along with other federal prosecutors under President Donald Trump have been against large-scale interventions in local police departments, but are still involved with Cleveland police reforms.

UAW president resigns amid GM lawsuit

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones has resigned. The move comes shortly after the union’s international executive board filed paperwork to oust Jones and Regional Director Vance Pearson. Both men have been implicated in a wide-ranging federal bribery and embezzlement scandal at the union. Pearson has been charged, but Jones has not. The resignation comes at the same time General Motors accused Fiat Chrysler in a lawsuit that the company bribed union officials to get more favorable contract terms from the UAW. The new contracts stem from a month-long UAW strike that ended a few weeks ago.

ACLU releases Tamir Rice Safety Handbook

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was shot shot and killed by Cleveland police five years ago this month has partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to help guide children through the stress of police interactions. Cleveland.com reports Samaria Rice created The Tamir Rice Safety Handbook with pages of simple text that shows children and teenagers how to assert their rights in different scenarios. It also includes how to interact with school officials and resource officers. The eight-page guide has a bright red cover with Tamir Rice's photo on the back. It can be downloaded at the ACLU's website.

Akron man arrested for allegedly reporting bomb

Authorities arrested an Akron man Tuesday after he claimed that someone left explosives on his porch. The Beacon Journal reports police responded to the call at Darryl Evege's home in East Akron. It was disabled by a bomb squad. After an investigation and interviews with family, police arrested Evege and charged him with illegal possession of explosives. He was sent to the Summit County Jail.

Akron Schools partner with Cleveland Browns

Akron Public Schools is teaming up with the Cleveland Browns to help boost attendance. The district will work with the team's consulting firm to help run an attendance campaign and provide football-based incentives for students. It could involve ticket giveaways or players coming to the schools. The school board unanimously approved a $50,000 contract for the first year. About a dozen other schools across Ohio have joined in on the campaign.

TimkenSteel to close Houston plant

Canton-based TimkenSteel announced yesterday that it's shutting down a Houston plant that employs 100 people. Crain's Cleveland reports the closing is expected to save up to $8 million a year. The company didn't give a reason for the move. The plant will shut down early next year.

Friend of Dayton gunman pleads guilty to unrelated charges

A friend of a gunman who killed nine people in a shooting in Dayton has pleaded guilty to two firearms charges unrelated to the deadly mass shooting. Ethan Kollie, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing. Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.