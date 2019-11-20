© 2020 WKSU
State Leaders Say Pilot Projects Will Encourage Minority Owned Businesses

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 20, 2019 at 4:29 PM EST
Ohio Legislative Black Caucus members, state and business leaders
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Legislative Black Caucus members, state and business leaders are working to push for more minority owned businesses.

Ohio’s Legislative Black Caucus, some state leaders and some business owners say they are working hard to continue to encourage more minority owned businesses in Ohio. 

There are 125,000 minority owned businesses in Ohio. State Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton) says there are two pilot projects underway that involve collaboration between state and local governments, businesses and local communities of color to help more entrepreneurs get started.

“We can win collectively together if we pull all of our resources.”

The new pilot projects are working with JobsOhio, the state’s non-profit job creation company, and ELITE Americas, a British company that has joined with the London Stock Exchange in making Cleveland the headquarters for its U.S. ventures.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
