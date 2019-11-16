© 2020 WKSU
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Kent Students Reach Off Campus with Campus Kitchen

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published November 16, 2019 at 7:01 AM EST
photo of Julia Kucmanic, cooking manager, and Emily France, director of Campus Kitchen
Jon Nungesser
Julia Kucmanic, cooking manager, and Emily France, director of Campus Kitchen

Students run Kent State's Campus Kitchen, which recovers food from area sources and provides that food to local folks who are in need.  The Kitchen provides or supplies food pantries and meals, all accomplished by student volunteers.  One such distribution is the weekly Tuesday dinner at Kentway Senior Affordable Apartments.

photo of Sandy Halem, Enrichment Coordinator, and Jackie Flannery, activities director at Kentway Apartments.
Credit Jon Nungesser
Sandy Halem, enrichment coordinator, and Jackie Flannery, activities director at Kentway Apartments.
photo of Seniors with their paint job of the Kent Rock.
Seniors with their paint job of the Kent Rock.

CommunityElevationsKent State's Campus Kitchenfood insecurityKentway Apartments
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
