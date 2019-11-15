Local Attorneys Honored for their Community Service, Pro Bono Work

Community Legal Aid is honoring two Akron attorneys for their pro bono work in Summit County.

Duriya Dhinojwala and Michael Steel, both with Brennan, Manna and Diamond, are being recognized for their work on the Neibhordhood Law Clinic: A project that works to provide pro bono legal aid in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood.

Lorraine Signore, the firm’s director of Marketing says the work the two are doing for the community is necessary for those who cannot afford an attorney.

According to Community Legal Aid, the Neighborhood Law clinic assisted more than 125 Akron residents over a two-year period.

Dhinojwala and Steel were presented with the Pro Bono Award Thursday night at Legal Aid’s 67th Anniversary Celebration at the John S. Knight Center.