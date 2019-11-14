Summit County Metro Parks to Ask Voters for Levy Increase

Voters in Summit County will decide in March whether to increase funding for Summit Metro Parks. The Park District is seeking renewal of a 1.46 mill levy that is currently on the books and adding .54 mills for a total levy of two-mills. The additional millage would cost the average homeowner an extra $1.58 per month.

Metro Parks spokesperson Stephanie Walton said the proposed levy will bring in another $6 million dollars to the parks each year.

"That additional funding is what the board has determined is absolutely necessary to continue to provide the clean and safe parks that folks have come to expect." Walton said.

Walton said the increased funding will allow for additional maintenance, operation and conservation for Summit Metro Parks. The district says the current levy provides more than 90% of its funding.