Lorain City Schools to Begin Search for New Leadership

The Lorain Academic Distress Commission (ADC) is moving ahead with plans to replace CEO David Hardy Jr. A statement issued after an ADC meeting Wednesday said, "On account of CEO Hardy's vision, and a difference in priorities by the Academic Distress Commission, both parties are working towards an agreement to mutually part ways." (read the full statement below)

Hardy will leave the district by year's end.

Mark Ballard, president of the Lorain School Board, had been a vocal critic of Hardy, calling him a “self-appointed king.”

Ballard says Hardy’s swift hiring was handled by a Chicago-based search firm without significant local input. Ballard is committed to making sure the state and school board handle the hiring of the district's next leader differently.

“This one, believe me, will be vetted thoroughly and will have to communicate, will have to attend board meetings, will have to utilize that local-elected board and ADC almost as an advisory board and committee to make sure we’re making decisions that are good for everyone, and not just one side," he says.

Ballard says the district will appoint an interim CEO and rely on a reputable search firm with knowledge of Lorain to find a permanent replacement.

Lorain is one of three Ohio districts under state control because of continuing poor performance as spelled out in House Bill 70. There is currently a moratorium on the controversial legislation as lawmakers decide what to do with it.