Morning Headlines: More Than 100 Dams in Poor Condition; 10 Counties to be Part of $350M Study

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Nov. 11:

More than 100 dams in poor condition;

10 Ohio counties to be apart of $350M federal study;

Magnolia mayor election could end in coin toss;

1,300 people killed in Ohio crashes weren't wearing seatbelts;

Services announced for slain Dayton detective;

Korean War soldier identified as Ohio teen;

More than 100 dams in poor condition

There are more than 100 Ohio dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are classified as "high hazard" because lives could be lost if the dams fail. A two-year investigation by The Associated Press (AP) found Ohio has the fifth-highest number of such dams among the 45 states and Puerto Rico that complied with the AP's public records requests.

10 Ohio counties to be part of $350M federal study

Ten Ohio counties will be part of a $350 million federal study analyzing drug intervention techniques and policies. The Portsmouth Daily Times reports the counties are among the first wave of communities participating in the National Institutes of Health's HEALing Communities Study set to begin next month. The goals of the four-year study include reducing opioid deaths by 40%, expanding use of medically-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and reducing high-risk opioid prescribing. Ashtabula County is one of the participating counties. Three other states are also participating.

Magnolia mayor election could end in coin toss

A mayoral election in Magnolia could once again be decided by a coin toss. The Canton Repository reports candidates Travis Boyd and Grant Downes each received 127 votes during Tuesday's election. A coin toss will determine the winner if Boyd and Downes remain tied after election results are certified in two weeks. That's how outgoing Mayor Robert Leach got the job, winning a coin toss in 1979. Magnolia straddles Stark and Carroll counties.

1,300 people killed in Ohio crashes weren't wearing seatbelts

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people to always use seat belts. The patrol said more than 1,300 people not wearing seat belts were killed in crashes in Ohio the past two years. The state's 2018 Observational Seatbelt Survey found only 85% of motorists in compliance with Ohio's seat belt law. More than 121,000 people in Ohio were convicted of driving or riding in a passenger vehicle for not wearing a seat belt last year. The patrol said troopers stopping motorists for other violations will enforce state law if they find people not wearing seat belts.

Services announced for slain Dayton detective

Services have been announced for a Dayton detective who died after being shot at a house while serving a drug-related warrant. Authorities said Dayton officer Jorge Del Rio was shot last week while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration taskforce. Three men charged in Del Rio's death remain in federal detention without bond, pending a hearing. There will be a public visitation Monday at the University of Dayton Arena. His funeral will be at the same place Tuesday.

Korean War soldier identified as Ohio teen

The remains of a soldier who died during the Korean War have been identified as an Ohio teenager. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Karl Dye of Marion were accounted for late last year. The agency said the 17-year-old was reported missing in July 1950 after an ambulance he was in reportedly encountered an enemy roadblock. Dye will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. No date has been set.