The Students Do The Designing at IdeaBase

Credit Jonathan Nungesser / WKSU / WKSU IdeaBase Staff (Left to Right): Kristin Dowling, Nolan Nadler, Joseph 'Joyo' Young, Erin Thames.

IdeaBase is a Kent State University student design agency that offers advertising, branding, copywriting, identity design, marketing research, web design, usability studies, and environmental design services.

Kristin L. Dowling is the Director of IdeaBase at Kent State University. Joseph 'Joyo' Young is Creative Director, Erin Thames is a user experience designer, and Hannah Bragg is a graphic designer - all at IdeaBase.

