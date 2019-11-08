Legislator from Akron Proposes Making Apple Cider Ohio's State Drink

An Ohio legislator from Akron has proposed changing the state’s official beverage from tomato juice to apple cider.

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) thinks the change makes sense as Ohio continues to grow and bring in more families.

“We have beautiful falls here in Ohio, and so when you think of the idea of going to an apple orchard, harvesting apples, turning that into apple cider or apple pie, it just gives you a new sort of feeling and idea about what Ohio can do next.”

Galonski says the idea came from a constituent in Barberton and after looking into it, she believes that apple cider has a wider audience and broader appeal than tomato juice.

Tomato juice was named the official state beverage in 1965 to coincide with a tomato festival held in Reynoldsburg.

The next step in the process will be to bring together interested parties to discuss the pros and cons of the bill.