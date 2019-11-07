Dayton Police Detective Dies From Shooting Injuries

The Dayton Police Department detective shot Monday evening while serving a DEA Task Force search warrant has died.

Detective Jorge Del Rio and other agents were serving the warrant at a residence on Ruskin Rd. in Dayton. There, law enforcement officials say, they were met with gunfire as they descended into the basement of the home.

Police say four men and a juvenile were apprehended, but not before Del Rio was shot twice in the face. A cache of weapons, guns, and money was then confiscated from the home.

On Friday, federal authorities announced additional charges against the man accused in Del Rio’s killing.

Dayton police issued a statement announcing Del Rio’s death just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlier in the day hundreds of law enforcement officers lined the halls of Grandview Hospital to pay their respects and say goodbye to their colleague.

Officials with the city of Dayton and the Dayton Police Department say they are, “heartbroken,” at Del Rio’s passing.

The office of United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers says 39-year-old Nathan S. Goddard, Jr. could face life in prison and the death penalty.

He is also charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon, punishable by up to 20 years behind bars, and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and marijuana.

Authorities have also amended the charges against two other men, Cahke Cortner, 39, and Lionel Combs III, 40, in the incident. Both are charged with causing death through use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime or crime of violence, punishable by up to life in prison and the death penalty, and with the drug conspiracy.

A 30-year veteran of the Dayton police force, Del Rio leaves behind his wife Kathy, five daughters, three granddaughters, and another grandchild on the way.

"The entire Dayton community mourns with Detective Jorge Del Rio's family and colleagues. We are all grateful for his service and heroism,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Elected officials from around the state, and federal officials with the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio have also expressed their condolences over Del Rio’s death and are praising his long career in public service.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Montgomery County, at the Ohio Statehouse and at other locations in the city of Columbus.

From the Dayton Police Department Statement:

The viewing for Detective Del Rio will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Detective Del Rio's funeral will be Tuesday, November 12 at the University of Dayton Arena from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The final salute will be after the funeral service in the lot of the arena. There will be no graveside service. A procession of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles will accompany Detective Del Rio's body back to the funeral home following the funeral and final salute.

Anyone attending the funeral will be required to pass through a magnetometer to enter the University of Dayton Arena. Additional details will be released as they are finalized.

The following are comments from various dignitaries honoring Detective Del Rio for his decades of selfless service to the community, region, and nation:

Nan Whaley, Dayton Mayor - "The entire Dayton community mourns with Detective Jorge Del Rio's family and colleagues. We are all grateful for his service and heroism. In the midst of this pain, we have heard many stories of his kindness, his dedication to service, and his love for this community. The Commission and I hold the Del Rio family in our prayers."

Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager - "On behalf of the entire City organization, we offer our deep condolences to the family of Detective Del Rio. To lose such an extraordinary public servant is heartbreaking. Let us all honor Jorge's work by resembling the man that he was - compassionate, dedicated and committed to family and community."

Senator Rob Portman, Ohio - "Jane and I were saddened to hear the news today regarding Detective Del Rio. As a 30-year veteran of the force, he represented the best of the best. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and your entire team. The Dayton Police have already been through so much this year. I am proud of the service and sacrifices you and your officers continue to make on behalf of Dayton. Please know that you all have my full support."

Keith Martin, DEA Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Field Division - "The death of DEA Task Force Officer Jorge Del Rio is a huge loss to the DEA family and the entire law enforcement community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. For nearly 30 years, Jorge worked tirelessly to safeguard our community from dangerous drug trafficking organizations and his sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Chris Melink, Former Supervisory Agent of Dayton DEA office - "I continue to hold you and the Dayton Police community in my thoughts and prayers. From my time, Jorge, regardless of agency, brought people together, with you I celebrate his life, his contributions, and his sacrifice! He was special indeed. Like all my interactions with Dayton PD, he was a team player! And his law enforcement contributions notwithstanding, he also adored his family...a good person in both uniform and at home. Such a tragic loss for Dayton and all of us who called him a friend. "

David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio - "We continue our thoughts and prayers for those closest to Det. Del Rio. We will remain focused on seeking justice for him, his family and the Dayton Police Department."

Ben Glassman, Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio - "Det. Del Rio gave his life defending the Constitution and laws of the United States, after having spent decades working-and risking his life-in support of the same noble goal. A consummate professional beloved by those with whom he worked on the DEA task force and at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Det. Del Rio embodied the ideal of federal and local cooperation. I personally prosecuted several cases that he investigated. This is very hard. I grieve his loss."

Vipal Patel, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio - "DEA Task Force Officer and Dayton Police Department Detective Jorge Del Rio was a witness in one of my first trials in the Dayton office... in 2005. It was a case against a drug dealer, of course. Detective Del Rio told it like it was. No doubt, his investigatory work on the case, and his unbiased testimony about what he did and found, went a long way to holding that drug dealer accountable for the poison he was pumping into our community. Detective Del Rio has been serving our community with work like that ever since. Where do people like him come from? The ones who continue down the stairs? What a debt of gratitude we owe them."

