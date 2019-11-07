Cleveland Rising Summit Leaders Seek Additional Input

An effort to shape the economic future of Cleveland continues following a large-scale brainstorming session.

Six hundred people gathered last week at the Cleveland Rising Summit.

Don Graves, an executive with Key Bank, was one of the organizers.

He says ideas coalesced around improving transportation, access to the Lakefront, inclusion and racial equity, and boosting business growth.

Graves says libraries will host sessions over the next few weeks for those who want to share additional input.

“There were a lot a folks who weren’t able to be a part of a 2 ½ day summit in the middle of the week, and we want to make sure their voices are heard," said Graves. "The notion is at these Share Your Voice sessions, we can allow them to share their opinions, share their hopes and dreams for the future of the community.”

Graves says a report on the Cleveland Rising plan will be issued in March.

He says parts of the plan will be rolled into on-going initiatives, others may become stand-alone programs with city support.