© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Final_View_From_Pluto-06.png
The View from Pluto
Bringing you a new perspective on Ohio sports every Wednesday morning.

The View from Pluto: Why Cavs GM Koby Altman's Contract Extension Makes Sense

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published November 6, 2019 at 5:50 AM EST
Koby Altman on Middlebury College magazine cover
SARAH TAYLOR
/
WKSU
Altman on the cover of a magazine his alma mater, Middlebury College.

Koby Altman may not necessarily be a household name, but the Cavs general manager has something that’s eluded a number of his predecessors. According to WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto, that says something both about Altman and the team’s owner, Dan Gilbert.

Koby Altman joined the Cavs in 2012. The Middlebury college graduate served as an analytics intern and advanced to become an assistant to former General Manager David Griffin in 2016. When Griffin departed, Altman was named general manager in July 2017. Owner Dan Gilbert extended his contract for another five years, the first time he has done that. 

Commentator Terry Pluto said Gilbert likes to have people move up through the ranks. “Dan Gilbert, who likes to promote from within in his companies, for Quicken Loans and other venues that he has, would do the same thing with the Cavaliers.”

Pluto said the Cavs needed to extend Altman’s contract to keep rebuilding the team in their second post-LeBron James era. Altman was instrumental in getting Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. to stay with the team after James departed. 

“If you don’t give it to him, then you bring in a new GM who probably will want to trade some of the players or whatever that you have.”

Altman and new head coach John Beilein have made it a goal to build the team for long-term success over short-term gains.

Tags

CommunityCleveland CavaliersThe View From PlutoKoby AltmanDavid GriffinDan GilbertJohn Beilein
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer
Related Content