Pilot Program Explores New Ways Greater Cleveland Foodbank Can Help Families

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has been chosen for a pilot program that seeks to help those in need in a new way.

The Food Bank is one of three in the country selected for the program offered through Feeding America. Low-income families with children will spend six months with a financial partner to develop financial security.

40 families in Euclid and the Slavic Village area of Cleveland have been selected to participate.

The Food bank’s Tiffany Scruggs says this program teaches families how to access resources to improve their family finances.

"We’re looking at elements related to their credit scores and working with financial partners to have to better manage that, so they can get better interest rates and so on to really cater to the long-term sustainability for themselves and their families," Scruggs said.

The program provides individual financial coaching through Neighborhood Trust. Scruggs says they have funding in place to run the program for one year. They hope to secure additional support to keep it going for up to three years.

The program is also being piloted in Houston, Texas and Theodore, Alabama near Mobile.