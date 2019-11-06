© 2020 WKSU
Morning Headlines: Horrigan Wins Reelection; Dayton Detective Shot While Serving Drug Warrant

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published November 6, 2019 at 7:15 AM EST
photo of Dan Horrigan
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 6:

  • Horrigan wins reelection;
  • Dayton detective shot while serving drug warrant;
  • Man who allegedly planned July 4 attack in Cleveland pleads guilty;
  • Ohio sheriff to give update in American Revolution sword investigation;

Horrigan wins reelection
It was a big night for Democrats in Akron with Mayor Dan Horrigan easily winning reelection and Democrats maintaining their lock on city council. Horrigan got 77% of the vote in unofficial results. Council president Margo Sommerville also easily held onto her seat.  The next council will include five new members: Ginger Baylor, Phil Lombardo, Brad McKitrick, Shammas Malick and Sharon Conor. You can view more election results from across Northeast Ohio here

Dayton detective shot while serving drug warrant
Dayton Police said a detective was shot and critically injured while serving a drug-related warrant. Dayton’s Police chief said Detective Jorge DelRio was shot twice on Monday while working as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force. Federal authorities said one man has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and he and two other men are charged with conspiring to distribute drugs.

Man who allegedly planned July 4 attack in Cleveland pleads guilty
A man who authorities said thought he was working with an al-Qaida operative to scout locations for a July 4 terror attack in downtown Cleveland has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Justice Department said Maple Heights resident Demetrius Pitts, 50, has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to a terrorist group and for threats against President Donald Trump and his family. Pitts is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11 and could face as many as 14 years in prison.

Ohio sheriff to give update in American Revolution sword investigation
An Ohio sheriff plans to update the investigation into the ownership of a sword wielded in the American Revolution and then by a future U.S. president in the War of 1812. Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil scheduled a news conference Wednesday about the sword linked to William Henry Harrison and before him, his future father-in-law. Police in Connecticut seized the sword last month, just hours before it was going up for auction. Members of the Harrison-Symmes Memorial Foundation suspect it’s the sword that disappeared 40 years ago from the Cincinnati Historical Society. The would-be seller said he believes his sword is authentic, and the Cincinnati sword was a copy.

CommunityOhio General ElectionAkronAkron NewsDan HorriganJosh Sineselection resultsNortheast OhioDaytondrug warrantJuly 4Demetrius PittsClevelandPresident Donald TrumpAmerican RevolutionCincinnatiSwordMorning Headlines
