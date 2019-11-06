Highway Construction Projects in Summit and Medina Counties Move Forward
For the first time in several years, an Ohio Department of Transportation panel has voted to move forward on hundreds of millions of dollars in road construction projects, including one in Summit County.
ODOT director Jack Marchbanks says the Transportation Review and Advisory Council, or TRAC, has nearly $400 million to spend thanks to the increase in the gas tax that took effect in July.
“Prior to this package passing, we only had $10-12 million available for projects, and that was just to take care of change orders with the existing projects. So this really is a good day.”
27 projects around the state had applied for funding – 20 were moved forward on interstates and state routes, fixing up interchanges and widening and adding express lanes. ODOT says these projects will help relieve congestion and enhance capacity but that the agency is not building new infrastructure.
A plan to widen I-77 from Arlington Rd. to I-277 and improve the interchange with U.S. 224 received $65 million in funding. TRAC also awarded $18 million to widen SR-18 between the City of Medina and I-71 in Medina County.
Others that received funding include:
- $38 million for widening of I-75 (Phase 8 of Through the Valley) in Hamilton County
- $79 million for widening of I-475 and construction of a new interchange at U.S. 20A in Lucas County
- $38 million for intersection and interchange improvements along SR-32 (Eastern Corridor Segment 4A) in Clermont County
- $10 million for construction of northbound express lanes on I-71 between Stringtown Road and I-270 in Franklin County
- $8 million for interchange improvements to U.S. 40 and Dayton International Airport Access Road in Montgomery County
- $73 million for interchange improvements at I-270 and I-70 (Phase 1 of the Far East Freeway) in Franklin County
- $8 million for improvements to the U.S. 36 and SR-37 intersection and associated railroad bridge replacement in Delaware County
- $4.3 million for improvements to the U.S. 33 and SR-161 Interchange in Union County, bringing TRAC’s total to commitment for construction of this project to $11.3 million