Highway Construction Projects in Summit and Medina Counties Move Forward

For the first time in several years, an Ohio Department of Transportation panel has voted to move forward on hundreds of millions of dollars in road construction projects, including one in Summit County.

ODOT director Jack Marchbanks says the Transportation Review and Advisory Council, or TRAC, has nearly $400 million to spend thanks to the increase in the gas tax that took effect in July.

“Prior to this package passing, we only had $10-12 million available for projects, and that was just to take care of change orders with the existing projects. So this really is a good day.”

27 projects around the state had applied for funding – 20 were moved forward on interstates and state routes, fixing up interchanges and widening and adding express lanes. ODOT says these projects will help relieve congestion and enhance capacity but that the agency is not building new infrastructure.

A plan to widen I-77 from Arlington Rd. to I-277 and improve the interchange with U.S. 224 received $65 million in funding. TRAC also awarded $18 million to widen SR-18 between the City of Medina and I-71 in Medina County.

Others that received funding include: