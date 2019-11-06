© 2020 WKSU
Community

Akron Based GOJO Announces New CEO

Published November 6, 2019 at 5:48 PM EST
Four of the high ranking officials at GOJO.
GOJO
Marcella Kanfer Rolnick (second from left) stands to the right of her father Joe, former GOJO CEO. Carey Jaros (far right) will become President and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Mark Lerner (far left), will become Senior Advisor and President Emeritus.

The Akron based inventor of PURELL hand sanitizer announced a change in leadership Wednesday.

GOJO industries will promote Carey Jaros to President and CEO. 

Mark Lerner, who served as president for fifteen years will be transitioning into a new role as a senior advisor within the company.

Executive Chair Marcella Kanfer Rolnick says Jaros’s passion for innovation makes her a perfect choice for the future.

“I feel 100% confident that Carey is the absolute best next leader of our orginzation and there is no one else I would want to do this work with.”

Jaros will begin her new presidential position on January 1, 2020 which will be the same day that Lerner will begin his new role.

