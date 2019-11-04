Morning Headlines: CVNP Closes Only Camping Area; 12 Small Ohio Towns Have Dissolved

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Nov. 4:

CVNP closes only camping area

Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) has closed its only camping area behind the Stanford House in Boston Mills. Park officials said the campground was an experiment that started in 2008. The site, which has five camping areas, was originally supposed to be used as an overnight stop for bikers and hikers on long journeys. The National Park Service found that the site didn't comply with policies and discovered damage to the area. They also found a lack of resources, like no access to water. The park plans to explore other options for campsites starting next year and expects to open it up for public comment.

12 small Ohio towns have dissolved

A recent analysis has found a growing number of small towns in Ohio have disbanded in recent years. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports its analysis of statewide election results found 12 small towns across the state have gone defunct in the past 15 years. The newspaper reports the number of small towns dying has increased as costs go up and revenues decline. Residents of Newtonsville and Amelia in southwestern Ohio's Clermont County will vote Tuesday on whether to dissolve those villages. They would be absorbed by surrounding townships if voters approve dissolution. The imposition of a 1% tax on residents' income in each town has spurred some supporters of dissolution, while opponents argue villages provide a personal touch not found in townships. Newtonsville has about 400 residents. Amelia has about 5,000.

State must talk to Medicaid recipients before coverage drop

Ohio residents who will face work requirements to continue receiving Medicaid health care coverage won't lose their benefits until after they have spoken to a caseworker, according to a state plan. And if case workers determine eligibility should be terminated, a review will be conducted to see if the person qualifies under a different category. Ohio is awaiting approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its proposed plan. The agency granted Ohio permission in March to create work requirements, which are scheduled to take effect in January 2021. Nearly 110,000 people who qualified for Medicaid under the expansion will have to get a job, increase their work hours or qualify for an exemption to maintain coverage.

Class of 2019 to be inducted in Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame will honor 20 veterans at this year's annual induction ceremony. Members of the 2019 class will be inducted Thursday near Columbus. The class includes six Northeast Ohioans. Among them is Army veteran Bertalan Szabo of Munroe Falls, 98, who became a lifelong conservationist and naturalist at Summit Metro Parks and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and Air Force veteran Lori Stone, 73, who has been volunteering at Youngstown’s VA clinic. Former Gov. George Voinovich established the Hall of Fame in 1992 to recognize outstanding professional achievement, service to the community and selfless acts of veterans following their military service.

Conneaut Army Sgt. Thomas Walker laid to rest

More than 200 people said their final goodbyes to Conneaut native Army Sgt. Thomas Walker on Saturday. The 22-year-old was among three soldiers who died at a Georgia training camp when the vehicle they were in rolled off a bridge and landed upside own in a stream. Walker graduated from Conneaut High School and enlisted in the army in 2016. For his three years of service, he was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

Man arrested in shooting that killed 3 people in Cleveland

A man suspected in a shooting that killed three people in Cleveland has been arrested with aggravated murder. Kielonte Harris, of Cleveland, 25, was charged in the Saturday shooting that killed two women and a man. The three who died were attending a party at a building near Lorain Avenue and West 78th Street and were shot in the head after a verbal altercation.