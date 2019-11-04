Cleveland Browns Cut Jermaine Whitehead After Twitter Threats

The Cleveland Browns have cut safety Jermaine Whitehead after he made threatening tweets following Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

Minutes after the game, Whitehead used his Twitter account to threaten to shoot and kill people, including Dustin Fox, a former Ohio State football player and current Cleveland sports radio host who criticized Whitehead’s tackling.

Warning: The tweets linked above contain racist language and death threats.

Twitter quickly suspended Whitehead's account and the team distanced itself from his comments, before announcing Monday that Whitehead had been released.

"Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," a Browns spokesman said in a written statement. "We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

Much of the criticism of Whitehead came as he missed a tackle during a 75-yard touchdown reception by Broncos tight end Noah Fant. The Broncos ended up winning the game, 24-19.

Whitehead joined the Browns last season after stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Green Bay Packers.

