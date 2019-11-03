© 2020 WKSU
Incentive Aims to Keep Ohio Family Farms Going

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 3, 2019 at 10:37 PM EST
photo of a farm
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Older farmers would get an incentive to sell their farmland.

Ohio farmers who want to sell their property to a younger farmer in their family might soon get a tax incentive to do that. 

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would give older farmers a tax incentive when they sell their farms to younger members of the family. State Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) says this bill will help make sure the land continues to be farmed instead of being developed for another purpose.

“We need farmers to start farming land as young people. As older people retire, we want to see young people get involved. It’s expensive and we want to keep them in the process of being farmers in Ohio.” 

The 2017 census showed the average age of an Ohio farmer is about 59 years old. 

