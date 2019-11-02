Using Virtual Reality To Train Teachers

Credit Joe Gunderman / WKSU / WKSU Karl W. Kosko with one of the virtual reality headsets that can be used on the 360-degree video project.

Karl W. Kosko, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the College of Education, Health and Human Services at Kent State University.

Kosko, with partners Richard Ferdig and Cheng Chang Lu received a grant of $1.48 million from the National Science Foundation to fund their innovative video project. The project involves the use of 360-degree video and multiple cameras to train future teachers.