Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Using Virtual Reality To Train Teachers

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published November 2, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT
Amy Reynolds and Karl Kosko with VR headset.
Joe Gunderman
/
WKSU
Host Amy Reynolds viewing the project on the Oculus VR headset with Kosko's guidance.
Picture of Karl W. Kosko, Ph.D.
Credit Joe Gunderman / WKSU
/
WKSU
Karl W. Kosko with one of the virtual reality headsets that can be used on the 360-degree video project.

Karl W. Kosko, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the College of Education, Health and Human Services at Kent State University.

Kosko, with partners Richard Ferdig and Cheng Chang Lu received a grant of $1.48 million from the National Science Foundation to fund their innovative video project. The project involves the use of 360-degree video and multiple cameras to train future teachers.

Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
