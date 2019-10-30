© 2020 WKSU
Community
Final_View_From_Pluto-06.png
The View from Pluto
Bringing you a new perspective on Ohio sports every Wednesday morning.

The View Beyond Pluto: Browns Need to Get Back to Basics

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published October 30, 2019 at 4:34 AM EDT
cleveland_browns.jpg
Erik Drost
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Browns are 2-5 on the season with nine games left

The Browns are a disappointing 2-5. Their recent loss came to the defending Super Bowl champions New England Patriots, 27-13. The team has nine games left in the season and the schedule becomes much easier. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said that eliminates some excuses for this underperforming team.

Home field no advantage
"Go back to the 40-25 win [September 29] in Baltimore over the Ravens," Pluto said. "That's who the Browns should be. But so far it's been like Hailey's Comet. It just showed up, brightened up everyone's spirits and then it's gone."

Of the remaining nine games, five of them are at home, which should be an advantage. "But they're 0-3 at home," Pluto said. "Last year they were 5-2-1 at home."

'So far it's been like Hailey's Comet. It just showed up, brightened up everyone's spirits and then it's gone'

The Browns have five games left within their division. They play Baltimore once, who they've defeated. They play the Ben Roethlisberger-less Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4) and the winless Cincinnati Bengals twice each. 

Still, Pluto said these are games they can easily lose. "They're averaging 10 penalties a game. It's hard to win most games in the NFL that way. And sometimes it's not an excuse of why Baker Mayfield is throwing as many interceptions. But when you're first and 20, you have to throw the ball and everyone knows you're going to throw it. And that often leads to poor passing and bad decisions by a quarterback."

'They've been consistently underperforming, ill-prepared and undisciplined'

Problem areas
First up this weekend is a game against the 2-6 Denver Broncos. "Their quarterback, Joe Flacco, is hurt. They're starting a guy whose name escapes me and that's the point. He's never played in the NFL before. But Denver's defense is good and if you're mistake-prone, you could lose. Or you could say this is really when the team starts to play better."

"They've been consistently underperforming, ill-prepared and undisciplined. That's what they've been consistently doing. You know why they started to win some games last year when they finished 5-3? They were playing pretty basic football. And they were playing hard and they were playing relatively smart."

CommunityCleveland BrownsBaker MayfieldDenver BroncosThe View From PlutoThe View Beyond Pluto
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
See stories by Amanda Rabinowitz
