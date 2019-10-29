State Grant Will Fund Upkeep, Improvements, and New Program at Metro RTA

Akron Metro RTA plans to use $3 million in grant funding from the State of Ohio for bus maintenance and bus stop improvements.

The money will also help Metro RTA fund new programs, including Flex Ride. The initiative aims to connect suburban job centers with workers in need of transportation. The program is expected to launch next year.

Metro RTA Planning Director Valarie Shay, says this money allows the organization the opportunity to do more with current budgets.

“This money is mainly focused on capital improvement projects," said Shay. "And by getting grant money to put towards capital projects it also frees up some money in our budget to be able to put towards service. So it all kind of ends up coming together.”

The funding comes from the Urban Transit Program and the Ohio Transit Partnership Program.