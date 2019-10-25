© 2020 WKSU
Cleveland Indians Pitcher Receives Roberto Clemente Award

Published October 25, 2019 at 4:56 PM EDT
a photo of Carlos Carrasco pitching
ERIK DROST
/
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Carrasco returned to play in early September.

A Cleveland Indians player is being awarded the prestigious Roberto Clemente award. It was announced Friday that the award would be given to pitcher Carlos 'Cookie' Carrasco. Carrasco said reading stories about Clemente’s dedication to the community and humanitarian efforts inspired him.

“When I get to read his stories, I say, ‘I just want to be like him,’ because that’s the way that I love to help in the community. And that’s the way that I am. And that’s the step that I want to follow too.”

Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and made his return to the mound in early September.

CommunityCarlos CarrascoCleveland IndiansRoberto Clemente
