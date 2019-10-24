© 2020 WKSU
Judge Denies Appeal for More Time to Collect HB6 Referendum Signatures

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 24, 2019 at 2:37 PM EDT
photo of people signing House Bill 6 referendum petitions
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A federal judge has rejected the request from anti-nuclear power plant bailout group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts to have more time to collect signatures.

A federal judge has rejected the request from the anti-nuclear power plant bailout group to have more time to collect signatures. The group was trying to put the controversial law up for a vote on next year's ballot. 

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts already missed the deadline and did not collect enough signatures to trigger a referendum on the nuclear bailout law.

Attorneys for the referendum group argued for more time, saying the constitution grants 90 days to collect signatures but petitioners only had 52 days because it took two tries for the Ohio Attorney General to approve the petition language.

But, attorneys for the state argued that Ohio law requires the AG to review the petition to make sure it's "fair and truthful."

It's possible this case could continue. The federal judge certified lingering questions that the Ohio Supreme Court could take on.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
