Workers in Parma Begin Vote on Proposed UAW-GM Agreement

UAW workers in Parma begin voting Wednesday on whether to ratify a proposed agreement or stay on strike and negotiate another contract.

Union officials and GM reached a tentative agreement late last week. It met some union demands, including maintaining healthcare benefits and providing a path for temporary workers to be hired full time.

However, some workers think the contract needs to do more for them and future workers. That includes Mike Crose, a 35-year GM employee.

“I’m hoping it passes, but its hard to say, you never know," said Crose. "I’m probably voting against the contract because I don’t see them fighting for the issues I’d like to see them fighting for.”

Crose says those issues include covering cost of living raises, which were not included in the most recent tentative agreement.

Workers in Parma will have 24-hours to vote on the contract with a total count expected midday Thursday. National results are expected Friday.

GM reports losses of $1.5 billion due to the five-week strike while UAW reports lost wages of more than $800 million.