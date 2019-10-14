Morning Headlines: Companies Disclose Vape Ingredients; Democrats: Ohio Remains a Swing State

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 14:

Companies to disclose vape ingredients;

Democrats: Ohio is still a swing state;

Akron rehab center to move into former Boy Scouts HQ;

ODOT closer to approval for $65M expansion of I-77;

MetroHealth donates $1M for new Tri-C institute;

Ohio House leader unsure of DeWine's gun control plan;

No issues found during inspects at five corrections facilities;

Three Ohio licensed medical marijuana processors will begin disclosing ingredients in vape products amid the uptick in e-cigarette-related illnesses nationwide. Cleveland.com reports Eastlake-based Buckeye Relief, Huron-based Ohio Patients Choice and Standard Wellness in Sandusky County says the move is an effort to make patients feel safe. Usually ingredients are kept secret because of the state's competitive marijuana industry. As of last week, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 32 cases of vaping-related illnesses with the median age being 21. Public health officials believe most cases are linked to illegal products containing THC, an active ingredient in marijuana.

Democrats at Sunday's state party dinner fundraiser made the case that Ohio is still a swing state. The topic dominated the discussion in front of an audience of more than 1,000 at the Columbus Convention Center. While Democrats surged in many other swing states in 2018, they lost every statewide race in Ohio but one. The party says speaking to the working class is key to winning the White House next year — focusing on issues including minimum wage, health care and the shuttered General Motors plant in Lordstown. The fourth Democratic presidential debate is Tuesday night at Otterbein University. WKSU will air live coverage from NPR beginning at 8 p.m.

An Akron addiction recovery center is moving into the former Boy Scouts of America headquarters in the Firestone Park neighborhood. The Beacon Journal reports the Interval Brotherhood Home Foundation, Inc. will use the new location for its REACH project, a peer-based outpatient counseling and community outreach program. The move still has to be approved by the Akron Planning Commission and city council. The nonprofit operates a nearly 100-acre residential treatment facility in the Portage Lakes area. It hopes to have the new location operating sometime next year.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closer to getting the funding to widen the heavily-congested portion of I-77 south through south Akron. The department's review advisory council (TRAC) has voted to approve the $65 million plan to widen I-77 between Arlington Road and Waterloo Road, as well as the I-277/U.S. 224 interchange. There will now be a public comment period on the project before a final vote later this year. Construction is expected to begin in 2021.

MetroHealth is donating $1 million to Cuyahoga Community College to establish a center that'll create training programs at the hospital's main campus in Cleveland. The Institute of HOPE — which stands for Health, Opportunity, Partnership and Empowerment — will offer training for Tri-C students in fields like health care, public safety and information technology. The donation will also create scholarships. In addition to training, the institute will also provide a community kitchen, legal counseling and job navigation. It's expected to open this spring.

The Republican who leads the Ohio House remains hesitant about GOP Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed changes to address gun violence, even after the governor backed off pushing for a so-called "red flag law" and universal background checks. The Columbus Dispatch reports House Speaker Larry Householder expressed "deep concerns" about the plan, including proposals that could increase background checks and make it easier to punish people who sell firearms to people legally prohibited from having guns.

A committee that conducts prison inspections on behalf of the Ohio Legislature said it found no problems during inspections at five corrections facilities. Committee Executive Director Charlie Adams during a joint House-Senate hearing credited innovation at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the new state budget for the lack of problems or weaknesses found.