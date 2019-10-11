Akron Judges Launch Have Gavel, Will Travel Program

Judges in Akron want to clear up questions about how the judicial system works for people in the community.

Akron Municipal Court has launched a new program called Have Gavel, Will Travel, to connect judges with schools, churches, scout troops and other community organizations.

Akron Municipal Judge Jon Oldham said one obstacle is convincing people the court isn’t just there to lock them up.

“The court is also there to provide treatment and services to those in our community who are suffering from conditions that can be best treated with treatment instead of a timeout in jail,” he said.

Oldham presides over Akron’s Drug Court, which he renamed Recovery Court to help reduce the stigma associated with addiction.

Specialized dockets like the Recovery Court allow judges to focus on issues directly affecting people in their community.