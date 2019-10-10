© 2020 WKSU
Summit Lake's Revival Provides a Model for Turning Around a Neighborhood

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published October 10, 2019 at 5:50 AM EDT
photo of paddlers on Summit Lake
ROSALIE MURPHY
/
THE DEVIL STRIP
Summit Lake is seeing a revival both in and out of the water.

Summit Lake is enjoying a revival, but it’s about more than just the body of water itself. The community's  turnaround is the focus of a new story in The Devil Strip “Revival of the People and the Souls on the Shores of Summit Lake.”

Rosalie Murphy grew up in Summit County but only discovered Summit Lake when she started running around the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. As she ran, Murphy began to notice how engaged the community is with Summit Lake.

photo of Rosalie Murphy
Credit Andrew Meyer / WKSU
/
WKSU
Rosalie Murphy is Editor-in-Chief for The Devil Strip

"On a Saturday or Sunday morning there are dozens of people out walking their dogs, jogging, biking, fishing in the lake. Often times catching fish and taking them with them. You'll see people taking out canoes," Murphy said. "When I began talking to people who live in Summit lake, who live there on the eastern shore and work there, this is not the way things were even five years ago."

A major contributor to Summit Lake's rejuvenation is Civic Commons, a community development initiative with several participating cities nationwide. One of those cities is Akron. Murphy said their approach wasn't your typical city hall approach to community development. 

"One of the goals of Civic Commons was to allow folks who lived in the neighborhood and were actually going to use whatever it was that they created to frame the conversation." Murphy said people living around Summit Lake didn't trust Civic Commons at first, saying the new projects would be vandalized. They'd seen the lake abused by the mob and industrial polluters. Summit Beach Park closed in the late 1950s and I-76 was rammed through the community just north of the lake in 1964.

Over time residents asked for picnic tables, grills and pavilions, and they saw what their community could become. 

Another goal of Civic Commons was to promote "socioeconomic mixing" by creating non-segregated spaces along the Towpath where people can engage with their community. Murphy said the spaces were put there for residents, but it's common to see people from neighboring communities spending time at Summit Lake.

Murphy said it's time to get rid of the concept of bad neighborhoods, and all it takes for a community to prosper is for it's residents to take ownership and make it their own.

Communitysummit lakeRosalie Murphycivic commonsAkronAkron NewsThe Devil Strip
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
