Community

Canton Expands Reinvestment Area to Include Entire City

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Published October 10, 2019 at 5:56 PM EDT
City of Canton
JIMMY EMERSON
/
CREATIVE COMMONS
City of Canton

The city of Canton is expanding a program to attract new residents.

Since the mid-1990s the city has had four Community Reinvestment Areas. Now the whole city is part of the program. It allows property owners in the city to apply for a 15-year, 100% tax abatement.

To qualify, property owners must invest either $5,000 in existing property or build a new home.  

Christopher Hardesty, who runs the program, is hopeful it will revitalize the city.

“We want people to come to Canton, we want people to build new houses," said Hardesty.  "We want new construction, we want the city to be reinvigorated.”

Hardesty is encouraged by the response since the program received final approval this week, saying he’s received several applications already.

He says commercial properties and builds will also be able to qualify for the abatement program, on a case by case basis.

More information and applications can be found online at the city website.

Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
