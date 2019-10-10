Canton Expands Reinvestment Area to Include Entire City

The city of Canton is expanding a program to attract new residents.

Since the mid-1990s the city has had four Community Reinvestment Areas. Now the whole city is part of the program. It allows property owners in the city to apply for a 15-year, 100% tax abatement.

To qualify, property owners must invest either $5,000 in existing property or build a new home.

Christopher Hardesty, who runs the program, is hopeful it will revitalize the city.

“We want people to come to Canton, we want people to build new houses," said Hardesty. "We want new construction, we want the city to be reinvigorated.”

Hardesty is encouraged by the response since the program received final approval this week, saying he’s received several applications already.

He says commercial properties and builds will also be able to qualify for the abatement program, on a case by case basis.

More information and applications can be found online at the city website.