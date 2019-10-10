Akron RubberDucks in Top 10 of Minor League Baseball Markets

The Sports Business Journal has ranked Akron the number ten minor league market in the nation to catch a ballgame.

The RubberDucks have seen 34% attendance growth in the seven years that Ken Babby has owned the team. Under his ownership the team was renamed the RubberDucks.

General Manager Jim Pfander says the name gives the team a better connection to the city and helps attracts kids and families.

“Everybody knows what a rubber duck is and so for us it’s part of the fun. It’s part of what minor league baseball is all about.”

It's also about affordability. The team has always offered a $5 ticket option.

“We’re able to provide the community something at an affordable price but really a great night out for fans, families and individuals in the greater Akron area.”

The GM says the high ranking is something the entire organization is excited about.

“I think this is amazing honor, not only for the Akron Rubber Ducks but for the community in Akron.”

The RubberDucks season begins next April on the ninth but you can get downtown to catch the home opener at Canal Park on the seventeenth.