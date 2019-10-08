Morning Headlines: Akron Schools to Turn to Taxpayers Amid Deficit; Portman Speaks Out Against Trump

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 8:

Akron schools to turn to taxpayers amid deficit;

Portman speaks out against Trump;

State: Over 40,000 Ohio voters avoided registration purge;

DeWine's gun plan doesn't include 'red-flag' law;

Akron Zoo palns 2020 tax levy increase for exhibit;

Cleveland city leaders want residents to avoid 'code of silence';

University of Akron issues safety warning after attempted abduction;

Akron Public Schools said it will need to put a levy before voters to avoid a looming deficit. The Beacon Journal reports the district is expecting to be in the red by nearly $2 million by the end of the school year. That number could rise to $11 million next year and $39 million in five years. The district last passed a levy in 2012. A timeline for the request hasn't been established.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman became the fourth Republican senator to break ranks by criticizing President Donald Trump for seeking help from foreign governments to investigate a political rival. After attending an event in Columbus on Monday, Portman said that Trump asking Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter was "not appropriate." He added, however, that he does not "view it as an impeachable offense" and believes the House "rushed to impeachment assuming certain things." Trump praised Portman five days ago, saying "nobody was more honorable."

State officials said more than 40,000 Ohio voter registrations scheduled to be purged in September remained active because voters took the required actions or qualified for exemptions. Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office said that number is up from nearly 8,500 that avoided a January purge. The office attributes that increase to its work with community organizations to help reach voters at risk of having their registrations purged as well as to exemptions the Republican official ordered Ohio's county boards of elections to follow. Ohio's purging process includes comparing registrations to U.S. Postal Service data that tracks people who've changed addresses and removing Ohioans who haven't voted for six years.

Gov. Mike DeWine's new proposals to address Ohio gun violence in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting don't include background-check requirements for gun sales, or a so-called "red-flag" law, to restrict firearms for people perceived as threats despite his earlier support of those ideas. Instead, his administration on Monday detailed new legislative proposals intended to increase background checks and ensure people don't have firearms if a court has deemed those people a danger. DeWine said his team consulted with a lot of people and worked to produce proposals that he believes will get results, protect people's rights and be able to pass the Republican-led Legislature. Advocates from the anti-violence group Everytown for Gun Safety criticized DeWine, saying he abandoned his earlier proposals and offered legislation that lacks needed changes.

The Akron Zoo is asking Summit County to place a tax levy increase on the March 2020 ballot. The Beacon Journal reports the zoo wants to ask voters to approve a .8 mill renewal and an additional .4 mill request that would span 10 years to help fund an expansion of its new Pride of Africa exhibit. County council is considering the request.

Cleveland city leaders are encouraging residents to speak up following a rash of neighborhood violence. Mayor Frank Jackson, police chief Calvin Williams and city council members held a news conference Monday in the wake of the death of a six-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting over the weekend in Collinwood. It followed the discovery of four bodies in a vacant east side duplex two weeks ago. Police have no suspects. Officials told residents to "abandon the code of silence" and help police solve crimes.

University of Akron police issued a safety advisory late last night after a woman said a man tried to abduct her near campus. The woman, who's not a student, said a man tried to pull her into a van around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Spicer and Gage streets. He's described as in his 30s and driving a light blue minivan missing second- and third-row seats. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact university police.