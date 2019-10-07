Morning Headlines: Voter Registration Deadline Today; GM Negotiations Take a Turn

Here are the morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 7:

Voter registration ends today for November election

Monday is the deadline to register to vote for next month's general election. Voter registration can be completed at the Ohio Secretary of State's website with valid ID. Registration forms are also available at public libraries and Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices. Paperwork can be mailed or completed in person. A few boards of election will have extended hours Monday, including Cuyahoga County, which will stay open until 9 p.m. Nearly 200,000 voters were purged from the state's voter rolls last month due to inactivity. Voter status can be checked at voteohio.gov.

GM talks take a turn

The top negotiator in contract talks between General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) said bargaining has hit a big snag. In an email to union members, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes casts doubt on whether there will be a settlement soon in a dispute that's led to a 21-day strike by 49,000 union members. Dittes' letter said the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He said GM responded Sunday by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes. The strike has shut down GM's U.S. production since Sept. 16 and hampered manufacturing in Mexico and Canada. It includes more than a thousand workers at Parma's metal center.

DeWine to announce plans to prevent gun violence

Gov. Mike DeWine this afternoon will detail his legislative plans to curb gun violence in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting in early August. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and other elected officials are scheduled to join him for the announcement in Columbus. His 17-point plan includes improved access to mental health treatment, fixing the existing gun purchase background check system and expanding it, and passing a Red Flag Law to allow police or family members to get a court order to seize firearms from someone deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

No Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger, for now

There will be no Cedar Point-Six Flags merger, at least for now. Reuters reports Sandusky-based Cedar Fair on Friday rejected a $4 billion deal after rumors began swirling last week. Dennis Speigel, president of International Theme Park Services, told Cleveland.com that Six Flags’ offer was way too low, and he wouldn’t be surprised if the Texas company comes back with a higher offer. Speigel values the company between $5 billion and $8 billion, depending on whether Cedar Fair’s debt is added to the price. Cedar Fair shares fell more than 4% on Friday.

Summit County continues First People's Day celebration

Summit County will continue its celebration of the second annual North American First People's Day. The county created it last year as a way of recognizing the first indigenous settlers in the U.S. one week before Columbus Day. The initiative was brought by students at The Lippman School of Akron, which has a longstanding relationship with the Northern Cheyenne Nation of Montana. There will be in-school activities and lessons today with appearances from Indian nation representatives. Over the weekend, communities held events along the Portage Path. The eight-mile trail was created by indigenous people who were in the area before European settlers arrived.

Report: 81 died last year during domestic violence attacks

An annual survey finds 81 people died in domestic violence confrontations in Ohio during the 12-month period ending June 30, including 53 victims and 28 perpetrators. The Ohio Domestic Violence Network analysis used media accounts to identify 60 deadly confrontations — 51 involving male attackers and nine involving female attackers. The group said there was a history of abuse in 83% of cases where a woman killed a man. The victim had ended or was trying to end the relationship in 35% of the cases. Five involved custody disputes. Guns caused 73% of the fatalities. One-third involved a suicide, including 14 murder-suicides. Children were at the scene in 25% of cases. Police killed perpetrators in four cases. No officers were killed for the first time in four years.

UMaine unsatisfied with KSU's probe of game cut short by fireworks

The University of Maine is unhappy with Kent State's investigation of a decision to cut short a tied women's field hockey game to make way for fireworks for a football game. Kent State said that an investigation by its Office of Compliance, Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action concluded there was no Title IX violation or gender-related bias. UMaine is disappointed that Kent State, which hosted the game, didn't interview student-athletes who were "disrespected." The UMaine-Temple match was stopped before the second overtime to clear the field for pregame fireworks scheduled 90 minutes later for a football game at an adjacent stadium. Kent State apologized and said the game should've continued. It offered to reimburse UMaine and Temple if they choose to replay the game. Temple declined comment over the weekend.

Federal grant conserves Charles Goodyear portrait

A restored portrait of inventor Charles Goodyear is now on display in Akron after more than two decades in storage. The Beacon Journal reports the portrait of the man who discovered rubber vulcanization was recently unveiled by the University of Akron's Archival Services of University Libraries. A nearly $5,000 federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded by the State Library of Ohio funded restoration of the portrait of the man for whom Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. was named. The portrait painted on a rubber panel in 1855 by George Peter Alexander Healy can be viewed at the university's Archival Services in Akron. Victor Fleischer, UA archivist and head of Archival Services, said it's one of the few paintings ever done on a rubber panel.

Myers Industries CEO resigns

The CEO Of Akron's Myers Industries is resigning for another opportunity. Crain's Cleveland reports Dave Banyard will leave the plastic and tire service company later this month. He was named as CEO in 2015. Executive Vice President Andrean Horton will take over temporarily. The company says it'll work with a global executive search firm to find a new CEO. Myers announced in March a restructuring to sales and administration positions, cutting nearly $1 million this year. Between all of its facilities, the company currently has around 1,800 employees.