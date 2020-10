David Hassler, Director of the Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University, tells us about two calls for poetry in anticipation of the upcoming 50th commemoration of the May 4th shootings. As an example, Charles Malone (Program & Outreach Manager, Wick Poetry Center) accompanied by Bobby Selvaggio on saxophone, reads a poem by Tiff Holland from the 20th commemoration.

Charles Malone and Bobby Selvaggio