New Center Puts Resources for Families in Akron Neighborhood

Akron families have a new way to get help with finances and access to food. United Way has opened a Family Resource Center at Robinson Community Learning Center on the east side.

The resource center will operate out of the school with a full time representative meeting with families and community members to help connect them to resources.

United Way president Jim Mullen says they want to be as accessible as possible.

“The whole goal of Family Resource Center is these are right within the neighborhood. Oftentimes, these families have kids within the building, they’re coming to that school every day. We can make case management and identify resources right within their neighborhood, instead of pushing them throughout the county.”

Before the opening, a case manager met with the family of every kindergarten student to learn about their needs and make them aware of the center.

The resource center is a partnership between United Way, KeyBank and Akron Public Schools.

Another resource center is set to open at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center on the west side, sponsored by Huntington bank, according to United Way's website.