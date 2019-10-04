© 2020 WKSU
Community

Cuyahoga River Is Officially Ohio's 13th Water Trail

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Jennifer Conn
Published October 4, 2019 at 5:24 PM EDT
kayakers in the Cuyahoga River
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Kayakers in the Cuyahoga River

The Cuyahoga River is now officially the 13th water trail in the state of Ohio. The designation was celebrated with a ribbon cutting at Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls.

Some of the participants in the designation ceremony paddled to the site at the Peninsula shelter next to the river.

Fifty years after it last burned the crooked river’s transformation from ecological disaster zone to water trail will lead to better management and a better user experience, according to Andrea Irland. She is an outdoor recreation planner for the National Park Service. 

“The Cuyahoga River is a symbol of efforts to clean up America’s waterways," Irland said during the ceremony.  "Famous for catching fire, the Cuyahoga is now sparking excitement about how far we have come and what the future holds.”

A water trail has better markings for hazards in and around the river as well as marked entry points and maps and guides along the river’s shores.

Before the ribbon was cut, some volunteers shared river-related poetry. A sampling is below:

Cuyahoga River Is Officially Ohio's 13th Water Trail
Carrie George reads "Jawbone Pledge."
Cuyahoga River Is Officially Ohio's 13th Water Trail
Charlie Malone reads "What does the river know?"

Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
Jennifer Conn
Jennifer Conn joined WKSU in February 2019 as Akron reporter. 
