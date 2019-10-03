© 2020 WKSU
Update: Daytime Assault on Kent Campus Leads to Arrest

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Published October 3, 2019 at 4:00 PM EDT
The track where an assault took place in the late hours of the morning. Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
CARTER ADAMS
/
WKSU
The track on the Kent State campus where an assault took place Tuesday morning.

The identity of the man arrested in connection with an assault on Kent State’s campus has been released. KSU police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Eugene Clark near Summit Street and Loop Road.

Clark, of Newton Falls, is facing charges of gross sexual imposition, assault and obstructing official business.

Police say a female student was attacked near the fitness track behind DeWeese Health Center on the Kent Campus. According to a university safety advisory the female student was walking on the track on the east side of campus around 10 a.m. when an assailant pulled down her lower garments, causing her to fall. The student suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating and request that anyone with information call 330-672-3070.

 

Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
