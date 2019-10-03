Update: Daytime Assault on Kent Campus Leads to Arrest

The identity of the man arrested in connection with an assault on Kent State’s campus has been released. KSU police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Eugene Clark near Summit Street and Loop Road.

Clark, of Newton Falls, is facing charges of gross sexual imposition, assault and obstructing official business.

Police say a female student was attacked near the fitness track behind DeWeese Health Center on the Kent Campus. According to a university safety advisory the female student was walking on the track on the east side of campus around 10 a.m. when an assailant pulled down her lower garments, causing her to fall. The student suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating and request that anyone with information call 330-672-3070.