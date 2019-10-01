Morning Headlines: Heat Closes Ohio Schools; Ryan Says He's Staying in Presidential Race

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 1:

Heat closes Ohio schools;

Ryan says he's staying in presidential race;

Cuyahoga Co. explores reducing jail population through treatment;

Two northeast Ohio university presidents start tenure;

DeWine calls for change at state psychiatric hospitals;

Report: Ohio is more prepared to handle another recession;

JobsOhio announces plan to help startups;

4 presidential candidates to headline Ohio Democrats' dinner;

DeWine delays November execution of condemned killer;

At least one Northeast Ohio school will be closed Tuesday because of the extreme heat. Firestone Park Elementary School in Akron does not have air conditioning, and its roof is being repaired, forcing all of the windows to remain closed. Columbus City Schools has canceled classes also, saying more than two dozen schools in the district do not have air conditioning. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees Tuesday, shattering records set in 1927 in Akron.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan said he's determined to stay in the presidential race despite missing the mark for this month’s Democratic debate in Ohio. Vindy.com reports Ryan plans to keep going at least until February for the Nevada and Iowa caucuses, and the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries. Qualifying for the October debate in Westerville required 130,000 unique donors. Ryan had 13,000. He isn't expected to qualify for the November debate either, which will require 165,000 unique donors. He's currently tied for 14th place in the polls.

Cuyahoga County has hired an outside consultant to recommend ways to divert mentally ill and addicted criminal suspects away from jail and intro treatment. Cleveland.com reports the $147,000 contract will require Nebraska-based DLR Group to submit proposals by spring. The county is planning to either downsize the current jail or build a smaller one to reduce the jail population. MetroHealth’s trustees have committed $1 million to support the establishment of a mental-health facility.

Two northeast Ohio university presidents begin their tenures Tuesday. Gary Miller takes over as president of the University of Akron, replacing interim president John Green. Miller was named to the top post in August. He’ll be the fifth president in as many years in Akron. Green will stay on in an advisory role through the end of January. Meanwhile Dr. John Langell takes the reins at the Northeast Ohio Medical University. He recently served as vice dean for the School of Medicine at the University of Utah, and director of that school’s Center for Medical Innovation. He replaces outgoing president Jay Gershen who served 10 years at NEOMED.

Gov. Mike DeWine's plan to address gun violence in the state following the recent mass shooting includes freeing up space at state psychiatric hospitals for people threatening violence or suicide. DeWine called on lawmakers to create a process that would allow courts to send people who are facing nonviolent charges to less restrictive treatment centers. The plan follows the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton's Oregon District that left nine people dead and more than two dozen injured. The gunman was also killed. About 97% of the beds in the state's six psychiatric hospitals are occupied, including beds taken by individuals facing nonviolent criminal charges.

A new report shows that Ohio’s economy has not fully recovered from the great recession, but that it may be better situated for the next one. The report from Team NEO shows that while manufacturing remains the largest sector, Ohio’s post-recession economy is more diverse than it was a decade ago. While the region employs nearly 2 million people, it’s still 5% fewer than before the great recession, and nearly 10% fewer than were employed here before 9/11. The brightest spot in Ohio’s recovery is the health care sector. It’s seen jobs increase by 13% since the great recession.

Ohio’s private, nonprofit economic development arm, JobsOhio, has announced it’s expanding its efforts to boost startups. Cleveland.com reports that the JobsOhio board on Monday approved a new strategic plan that includes investments in early-stage businesses. The new policy also widens the types of businesses from 9 to 12 and allows JobsOhio to take equity stakes in start-ups. JobsOhio is funded by around $270 million in state liquor income. It was created in 2011 by former Gov. John Kasich as part of a radical downsizing of the state Department of Development.

The national Democratic chairman and four of the party's 2020 presidential contenders are scheduled to headline the Ohio Democratic Party's biggest annual fundraiser. The party announced the line-up for its State Dinner Monday. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will be joined by White House candidates Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan and Tom Steyer at the dinner, which is being held Oct. 13 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The event falls two days before the fourth Democratic presidential primary debate being held at Otterbein University in nearby Westerville.

Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed a November execution, citing the filing of disciplinary complaints against the inmate's former attorneys and a continuing lack of execution drugs. Cleveland Jackson was scheduled to die Nov. 13 for the 2002 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl during a robbery in Lima. DeWine said Monday the allegations against the two former attorneys raise "significant questions" that must be resolved first. Those allegations include the attorneys not communicating with Jackson for five years. Former Gov. John Kasich delayed Jackson's execution last year citing similar problems with the same attorneys. The state currently has no execution drugs and can't find new supplies.