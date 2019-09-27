© 2020 WKSU
Blue Line Ready for Annual Akron Marathon

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published September 27, 2019 at 4:56 PM EDT
a photo of the start line for the Akron Marathon
AKRON MARATHON
/
FACEBOOK
The Akron Marathon starting point is ready for the race Saturday, which will begin for the first time at Stan Hywet in west Akron.

akron_marathon_map.png
Credit AKRON MARATHON
/
AKRON MARATHON
The 2019 Akron Marathon begins at historic Stan Hywet Hall at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Road closures begin at 5:30 Friday evening in preparation for the 2019 Akron Marathon. The race begins at 7:30 Saturday morning from a new starting point, Stan Hywet in west Akron. 

In anticipation of the race, S. Main Street, between Exchange and Bowery in downtown Akron will be the first street shut down for the race. E. Buchtel between High and S. Main will close at 7 Friday night. 

A complete list of road closures is available here

The race begins at the entrance to Stan Hywet and winds through west Akron, downtown, North Hill, and Firestone Park before wrapping up with the Finisher Festival in Canal Park downtown. 

More than 10,000 people are expected to participate. Blue Line block parties are planned along the course to encourage participants.

This year's race includes a run through a portion of Summit Metro Parks. Mile 22 begins at the Wilbeth Rd. trailhead of the Towpath Trail. The Metro Parks has advised visitors that the Wilbeth Rd. trailhead parking lot will close Friday evening at 8 and remain closed through Saturday at 4 p.m. The Towpath Trail from Wilbeth Rd. north to downtown will also be closed from midnight to 4 p.m. Saturday.  

A photo of Akron Marathon runners
Credit AKRON MARATHON
/
AKRON MARATHON
Runners in the 2019 Akron Marathon will traverse a course that includes a dozen Akron neighborhoods.

The marathon is under a Weather Alert due to warm temperatures, which will be in the high 60s at the start of the race and the mid to high 70s for most of the trek. It could reach 85 degrees during the latter portion. The race medical team is encouraging participants to slow their pace and make other weather adjustments as necessary. 

More information about this year's Marathon is available in the event guide below.

Loading...

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
