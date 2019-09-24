© 2020 WKSU
Rapid Rehousing Effort Gets Financial Boost to Prevent Homelessness

Published September 24, 2019 at 9:09 PM EDT
photo of "For Rent" sign
CARTER ADAMS
/
WKSU
Coleman and Anthem will provide risk mitigating funds to landlords participating in their Homeless Crisis Response program.

A social service organization is getting help to prevent homelessness. Coleman Professional Services is receiving a $75,000 grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Shield to help landlords provide rapid rehousing for individuals facing homelessness in northeast Ohio. Vice President of Clinical Services at Coleman, Tammy Weaver, said transitional housing helps people stabilize and get back on their feet.

“It also helps them to obtain employment or other sources of income. Once they have stable housing, then people are able to then work through other issues and challenges in their lives.”

Weaver said the grant will help landlords pay for damages caused by individuals making use of the transitional housing. She says the funds can be allocated to landlords participating or previously involved in the Homeless Crisis Response program.

