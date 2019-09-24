Morning Headlines: U.S. Marshals Arrest 36 Fugitives; Beto O'Rourke to Visit Northeast Ohio

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 24:

U.S. Marshals arrest 36 fugitives

A U.S. Marshals task force collaborated with local agencies to arrest 63 fugitives wanted for violent crimes in the Akron area Monday. The dubbed "Rubber City Roundup" was conducted between Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 with help from Akron police, State Highway Patrol and more than a dozen local police departments. The fugitives were wanted for crimes like sexual assault, drug offenses and burglary. The task force also recovered three rifles and two handguns.

Beto O'Rourke to visit northeast Ohio

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will campaign in Northeast Ohio Wednesday. He'll stop at Lordstown High School around 3 p.m. for a labor roundtable. Then he'll visit Kent State University for a townhall at 6 p.m. O'Rourke may be met with an open carry gun demonstration on campus. The founder of the group Ohio Carry commented on a Record-Courier Facebook post asking people to join him. The university's policy states open carry is allowed on campus but no guns are allowed inside the buildings.

Cavs name McLeod's replacement

The Cavs are moving radio play-by-play host John Michael to the TV side. Michael will take the place of announcer Fred McLeod, who died suddenly earlier this month at age 67. Michael has been with the organization for eight years and will join former player Austin Carr for TV play-by-play. Former pregame host Tim Alcorn will replace Micheal for radio broadcasts.

Strongsville senior living facility confirms case of Legionnaires'

A patient at Strongsville's Altenheim Senior Living Facility has been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease. The source of the disease is unknown and the water system has been turned off. The disease causes a lung infection and is typically spread through water or soil — not from person to person. The confirmation comes just a few months after multiple cases were confirmed among Parma parishoners at the St. Columbkille Church.

Volunteers hold voter drive at Summit County jail

Volunteers will hold a voter registration drive at the Summit County jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Volunteers from the Summit County Think Tank Coalition said the program helps inmates know they have the option to vote if they want to. The county sheriff opened the jail for its first-ever voter registration drive earlier this year before the May election. The initiative is the first of its kind at the jail. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Ohio partners with LinkedIn to help unemployed population

Ohio is partnering with a professional networking website to make it easier for unemployed citizens to find jobs. The pilot program between LinkedIn and the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is intended to make it more convenient for Ohioans to apply for jobs and track applications. The six-month pilot will examine whether jobseekers' paperwork burden is reduced. Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said participating jobseekers will be able to save their job application history in one place and access useful state forms. They also can link to job listings, coursework and other resources. Nearly 200,000 Ohioans receive state unemployment benefits annually.