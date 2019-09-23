Plane to Bike Just Got a Little Bit Easier at Akron-Canton Airport

Akron-Canton Airport is looking to make it easier for travelers to Northeast Ohio to take advantage of the region’s bike trails.

The airport has unveiled its first bike assembly station.

Ren Camacho is the president and CEO of the airport.

“With folks looking to have healthier lifestyles, be more fitness oriented, we’re confident that this amenity will be both used by travelers and employees. So, we’re excited about the opportunity to provide that amenity.”

The benefits of the new station

One person who's excited about the addition is a Cleveland tri-athlete who travels the world with her bicycle. Nancy Lyon-Stadler is the USA ambassador on the USA Triathlon Team. She travels with her bike throughout the year. When she got a look at the area where she can assemble her bike at CAK, she was impressed.

“The lighting is good, the equipment is good. It’s set up really well and it’s so much better than a hotel room,” Lyon-Stadler said.

She says many times she’s had to assemble her bike in her hotel room under less than ideal lighting.

What's next

The initial sponsor of the station is NorthEast Ohio Safe Trails and Roads which donated all of the bike equipment for the station.

Camacho says the Hilton Garden Inn across from the airport will provide lockers for storing bikes. There are plans for a second assembly station at the airport.

