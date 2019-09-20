Morning Headlines: Bowery Project to Create $245M Impact; CLE Police: No Early Tailgating Sunday

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 20:

Akron's Bowery Project to create $245M in economic impact;

Cleveland police: No early tailgating Sunday;

KeyBank's first female CEO to retire;

Summa Health regains emergency training program;

Ohio Republican Party to pay $100,000 for improper funding;

Summit County man sues Akron treatment facility;

Bowery Project to create $245M in economic impact

Akron's massive Bowery Project is expected to create a $245 million economic impact over the next 20 years. A new study, created by two Kent State professors and a University of Akron professor, shows the $42 million project will create more than 2,000 more jobs and will be finished by the end of November. The project involves redeveloping six empty buildings along South Main Street near the Akron Civic Theatre, which will begin leasing spaces by the end of October. Five of the buildings will have 92 apartments combined.

Cleveland police: No early tailgating Sunday

Cleveland police are warning Browns fans not to show up to the Muni Lot early for tailgating ahead of Sunday night's game. Fans will not be allowed to access the Muni Lot before 2 p.m., and cars won't be allowed to be parked outside of the lot before then. The city will also enforce posted rules for tailgaters, including propane grills only, no alcohol and attendees will be charged $25 per parking space.

KeyBank's first female CEO to retire

The first female CEO of Cleveland's largest bank is retiring May 1. Since Beth Mooney took over at Cleveland-based KeyBank in 2011, it's become the 13th-largest bank in the U.S. Mooney told Cleveland.com she's turning 65 in February and wanted a smooth transistion for her successor. KeyBank's vice chairman Chris Gorman will become CEO. He's worked at the bank for 21 years. Mooney was named the most powerful woman in banking in the U.S. in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Summa Health regains emergency training program

Summa Health has regained accreditation to train emergency medicine doctors two years after its program was revoked. The new three-year program has been approved for up to 24 residents. Summa lost its ability to train ER residents in 2017 when an accreditation council cited issues with abrupt ER staffing changes on New Year's Day. Summa then applied to have the program again last year, but was denied. The hospital plans to have eight first-year residents begin training next year.

Ohio Republican Party to pay $100,000 for improper funding

The Ohio Republican Party has to pay a $100,000 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission for improperly funding a 2014 voter turnout database through a company tied to an ally of then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Cleveland.com reports an agreement announced cites the party for using almost $490,000 in nonfederal funds for a project intended for federal elections. Money for the $600,000 database, dubbed "Project Ruby," went to FactGem, led by JobsOhio founder Mark Kvamme and his wife. Republican Party Executive Director Rob Secaur said the violation occurred under former Republican Chairman Matt Borges. Secaur said the party is pleased to be back on the right side of regulators. The deal requires Republicans to move the $490,000 from their federal accounts back to their state accounts.

Summit County man sues Akron treatment facility

A Summit County man who alleges he was sexually assaulted by an employee at an Akron drug and alcohol treatment agency is suing. The Beacon Journal reports the man filed the lawsuit against the Northeast Ohio Applied Health (NOAH). He claims its employee Juhar Abdul Wasi, 41, sexually assaulted him in October 2017 when he was staying at the treatment center on North Cleveland-Massillon Road. Wasi pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery last October and was sentenced to three years in prison. The man is seeking $25,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees.