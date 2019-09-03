Digital Deli Offers Ethnic Favorites in a First for Akron Temple

A local organization is trying a new way to satisfy the community’s cravings for traditional Jewish food. Every other year, Temple Israel Sisterhood hosts the Art and Jewish Food Festival in Akron.

This year, they will be taking orders through a digital deli. Carol Friedman is one of the volunteer organizers. She says orders will be taken in September and October. The food will then be available for pickup on November 3rd at a temple drive-thru.

“People will just drive through the temple. There will be a drive-thru with signs. And you’ll just come and pick up your food. We’ll have the order ready.”

Friedman said the event will occur on “off-years” of the Art and Jewish Food Festival. She said they will serve many of the same dishes found at past festivals, including her mother Freda's famous stuffed cabbage as well as a vegeterian version. They will also offer black and white cookies, which originated in Jewish bakeries in New York City. They are large cakelike cookies with half vanilla and half chocolate frosting. The menu also includes gluten-free rugelach and coffee cake not prepared in a gluten-free facility.

Orders can be placed online from Tuesday, September 3rd through Tuesday, October 15th. Pickup is Sunday, November 3rd from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.